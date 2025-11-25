Advertisement
TELANGANA STUDENT SUICIDE

Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; Parents Scolded Over Marks

A Class 10 student died after jumping from the fifth floor of a private school building in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda. Her parents had scolded her over academic performance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping From 5th Floor; Parents Scolded Over MarksThis is the second student suicide reported in Telangana in two days. (Image: Representative)

A Class 10 student died after jumping from the fifth floor of a private school building in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda on Tuesday. The 15-year-old girl was reportedly distressed after being scolded by her parents over her academic performance.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. This is the second student suicide reported in Telangana in two days.

On Monday, another Class 10 student was found hanging from an iron rod at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Chandrur, Nizamabad district. His roommates discovered him hanging with a bedsheet and alerted school staff, who immediately informed police and the boy’s parents. He was taken to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital for autopsy.

The cause of the boy’s suicide is unclear now. His family told police he appeared normal when he visited Nizamabad a day earlier to update his Aadhaar card details.

Following the incident, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) suspended three staff members for alleged negligence.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to TMREIS Vice-Chairman Faheem Qureshi, calling for a detailed probe and strict action against those responsible. He also urged the government to extend financial aid and provide a government job to a member of the boy’s family.

Qureshi met the student’s family and assured them of support. He also instructed district officials to conduct an inquiry, which led to the preliminary suspension of three employees.

