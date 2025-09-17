Hyderabad Engineer’s Hidden Empire Uncovered: Rs 2.18 Crore Cash, Buildings, Land Seized In Disproportionate Assets Case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against Ambedkar Erugu, an assistant divisional engineer (Operations), TGSPDCL, at Ibrahimbagh, in Hyderabad. The officer allegedly acquired assets far beyond his known sources of income by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.

Intensive searches were conducted at Erugu’s residence and 10 other locations allegedly linked to him and his relatives. Officials allegedly uncovered a range of properties, including a flat in Sherlingampally, a G+5 building in Gachibowli and a company named Amthar Chemicals situated on 10 acres of land.

In addition, six residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, one farmland, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were also allegedly seized.

Authorities also allegedly discovered cash totaling Rs 2,18,00,000 at the house of one of the suspected benami associates of the accused officer. Investigators revealed that Erugu had acquired both movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position.

“The searches are still ongoing,” an official said, highlighting that the market value of the seized assets is expected to be far higher than their declared official value.

Erugu was arrested following the investigation and has been sent to judicial remand. Officials stated that the case highlights the vigilance of enforcement agencies in curbing corruption among public servants.

The probe into Erugu’s disproportionate assets has drawn attention due to the scale of wealth accumulated and the diversity of properties involved. The ongoing investigation aims to trace the full extent of assets and expose any further illicit networks linked to the accused officer.

Sources confirm that additional leads are being pursued to identify more properties held by relatives or associates of Erugu, and more arrests are not ruled out as the case unfolds.