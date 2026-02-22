Hyderabad Ferrari accident: Car runs amok, several injured - What happened?

Hyderabad Ferrari accident: After a Ferrari car ran amok in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Sunday, three individuals were reportedly injured. This led to a huge traffic jam on the busy road.

On receiving information, the police sprang into action and rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to a private hospital. Notably, the condition of the injured is stable.

Hyderabad Ferrari accident: What happened?

The Ferrari car, which, according to IANS, is said to be worth Rs. 3.5 to 4 crore, lost control and hit an electric pole on the divider before ramming into a car coming from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, a few cars and other vehicles coming behind the car hit by the Ferrari were also damaged in the collision.

At least three cars and a few two-wheelers were damaged in the accident.

Ferrari, which was heading to Kondapur from Jubilee Hills, was allegedly being driven at a high speed.

The preliminary investigation shows that a brake and engine malfunction led to the crash.

The man behind the wheel tested negative for alcohol. He was on his way to attend a wedding. The car is registered in the name of E. Venkata Raja Reddy.

IANS also reported that the incident occurred on Road No. 45 near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Traffic in Hyderabad

After the incident, the authorities diverted traffic on the stretch for some time and later cleared the jam.

Jubilee Hills Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the crash.

Bihar road accident

In a separate incident, three people died in a road accident while on their way to attend a 'tilak' ceremony. The accident near Katghar village under Sitamarhi police station area around 11 pm on Saturday.

The accident took place when they were reportedly travelling from Rivala village to Mohgay village in Nawada district to attend a 'Tilak' ceremony. The trio was proceeding to Mohgay village on a motorcycle.

According to IANS, the eyewitnesses stated that as the bike approached Katghar village, the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electric pole.

The eyewitness also said that the accident occurred as the motorcycle was being driven at a high speed.

(with IANS inputs)

