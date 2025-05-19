Hyderabad Fire Accident: A massive fire broke out on Sunday at a G+2 building near Gulzar Houz, near Hyderabad's Charminar, killing 17 people, including 8 children youngest being 1.5 years old. The initial findings by the Telangana State Fire Disaster Response and Emergency Services point to a sequence of structural flaws, storage hazards, and critical access issues that left residents with no way out, according to sources.

What Caused Hyderabad Fire Tragedy?

The officials informed that the fire began around 6:16 am on Sunday and was likely caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner unit located near the building’s only staircase.

Within minutes, the flames had engulfed the narrow stairwell, cutting off the only path of escape for occupants on the upper floors.

Details Of The Building

The sources also informed that there was only one entry and exit, and it had a single internal staircase, which was under one metre wide. In addition, it was reported that there were no rear exits or alternate staircases that could have been used for escape or rescue.

The door to the terrace, which could have served as an emergency exit, was locked as well. Although four residents were eventually rescued from the terrace by ladder, several others died.

The structure contained a large volume of clothes, which accelerated the fire’s spread, and it produced heavy and toxic smoke. Furthermore, the building had no windows or external openings facing the road, making using hydraulic platforms for quick ventilation or access impossible.

The main access point was cluttered with parked two-wheelers, which caught fire and further fueled the blaze, adding heat and making fire entry difficult.

Challenges Faced By Firefighters

Since the fire started at the only exit point, the stairwell was filled with smoke and extreme heat, trapping people inside. The rescue teams had to break through a wall on the first floor to enter and begin evacuation efforts.

The hydraulic lifts could not be used due to a lack of access, and the personnel had to use ladders to rescue people from the terrace. The presence of clothes and synthetic materials also slowed rescue and firefighting.

11 fire vehicles and 87 personnel were deployed at the scene of the fire, and the official investigation is ongoing.

Govt In Action

According to an X post of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000:PM."

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered a probe into the fire incident.

"Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the fire incident at Gulzar House in Mir Chowk, Old City, Hyderabad. He spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and learned the details about the incident. He instructed the Minister and senior officials to take all necessary steps to save the families trapped in the fire," an X post by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister spoke to local families over the phone and assured them that "the victims would be protected."

CM Reddy also instructed IG Nagi Reddy to closely monitor the relief efforts.

(with IANS inputs)