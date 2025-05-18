Hyderabad: Fire Near Charminar Claims Several Lives; Short Circuit Suspected

Hyderabad Fire: A massive fire broke out in a building at Gulzar House near Hyderabad's Charminar on Sunday morning. Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy, who was present at the scene of the tragedy, informed that several people were feared to be dead and added that the accident occurred due to a short circuit.

Talking to reporters, Reddy added that the fire broke out in a pearl shop and continued to inform about the deaths and injuries.

He said, "The fire broke out in a pearl shop owned by a family. Their house was on the floor above the shop. The accident happened due to a short circuit. Many people have died in the accident. Some have been injured."

"I am not blaming anyone, but since Hyderabad is a rapidly developing city, the police, municipal, fire, and electricity departments should be strengthened. The fire departments here do not have enough equipment. The family told me that the fire tenders had insufficient equipment until 7:30 am... The state government must allocate more money to the fire department... After speaking to the Prime Minister, I will get the central government to provide financial assistance for the families of the deceased," Reddy continued.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy says, "The fire broke out in a pearl shop owned by a family. Their house was on the floor above the shop. The accident happened due to a short circuit. Many people have died in the accident. Some…

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that while the fire broke out around 6 am and by 6:16 am the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot.

He said, "The fire broke out around 6 am, and by 6:16 am, the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people inside the building have died."

Prabhakar added that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a word with the family who were living in the building that caught fire.

"The Chief Minister has spoken to the family. The state government will fully support the family. We will conduct a thorough review to ensure fire safety and avoid any such incidents in the future. The public also has to support the fire department in this," he added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says, "The fire broke out around 6 am and by 6:16 am the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people…

A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to bring the fire under control and further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

PMO Announces Ex-Gratia

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office expressed condolences and said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

In addition, the PMO's post added that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 Lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be…

According to ANI, another accident on May 14 was reported in which fire broke out in a three-storey building in Hyderabad's Begum Bazar.

(with ANI inputs)