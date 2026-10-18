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Hyderabad: First-year B.Tech student dies after lighting truss collapses during dandiya night

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigation shows that the lighting system collapsed due to strong winds.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: First-year B.Tech student dies after lighting truss collapses during dandiya night

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Hyderabad: First-year B.Tech student dies after lighting truss collapses during dandiya night
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