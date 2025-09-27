Hyderabad Rains: Musi River Overflows, 1,000 Evacuated As City Grapples With Torrential Floods | VIDEOS

Torrential rain battered Hyderabad on Saturday, causing the Musi River to swell dangerously and overflow near the Chaderghat bridge after authorities were forced to open the floodgates of the city's twin reservoirs, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

The deluge and consequential flooding of the Musi River have resulted in extensive flooding in low-lying regions, prompting a large-scale evacuation operation.

#WATCH | Telangana: After heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir last night, causing Musi River to overflow near Chaderghat bridge.



Police officials closed the road; houses near Musi River flooded. pic.twitter.com/P4KBkoPAVC — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Mass Evacuation and Relief Operations in Progress

Authorities confirmed that about 1,000 families from low-lying areas along the Musi River, in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, have been evacuated and relocated to relief camps. Houses near the riverbanks were quickly flooded after water from the overflowing reservoirs was released.

#WATCH | Telangana: Officials distribute food to flood-affected people near the Chaderghat Musi River in Hyderabad. The Musi River has been overflowing since yesterday after officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir due to heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/xSSpdpd5ne — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Official sources indicated that necessary commodities, such as food and other basic items, are being distributed to the affected residents in the relief camps. Widespread waterlogging was observed in localities such as Mithila Nagar Colony, which falls in the Meerpet Municipal Corporation of Rangareddy District.

CM Orders High Alert as Flood Danger Persists

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the rising flood scenario alongside the Musi River. He ordered immediate instructions to officials to carefully track all the neighbourhoods along the river and arrange for pre-emptive relocation of residents from at-risk areas into relief camps.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the officials have been put on alert and ordered to take every measure in flood-hit areas to ensure public safety at all costs. The regional meteorological center has predicted sustained heavy rains and thunderstorms in scattered areas of Telangana for the day, which indicates the flood risk is still there.

Traffic Paralysis: Principal Bus Stand Inundated, Roads Blocked

The torrential floods have halted sections of the city's transport system. To ensure safety, police closed off the road approaching the Chaderghat bridge, which led to a huge traffic jam. The Telangana CMO later directed the stopping of vehicular traffic on all flooded roads and causeways immediately.

In addition, flood waters also inundated the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), which is a major transit point. Water ingress led to the suspension of bus operations to and from the station with stranded passengers evacuated to safety.

TGSRTC MD V C Sajjanar also confirmed the disruption in operations by tweeting on social media that buses usually running from MGBS are now being operated from other locations in the city to reduce inconvenience to commuters.

