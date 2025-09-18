Hyderabad: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Crippling Traffic In IT Corridor | VIDEO

A sudden and heavy shower lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, grounding the city after three days of dry spell. The heavy rainfall led to extensive waterlogging, converting some major arterial roads into rivers and leading to humongous traffic congestion in which thousands of commuters were left stranded.

IT Corridor Worst Affected

Nighttime peak hour was especially abominable for office-goers along the IT corridor of the city. Places such as Madhapur, Gachibowli, Hitec City, Kondapur, and Miyapur witnessed slow-moving traffic for hours. Severe traffic jams were witnessed on the routes around the IKEA junction and the Madhapur-Hitec City junction. Flooding also disrupted roads in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and other inner areas, causing travel to be problematic.

Rainfall Records And Inundation

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), maximum rainfall was registered at Serilingampally mandal, with Miyapur getting 97.5 mm, Lingampally 82.3 mm, and the University of Hyderabad campus area 81.3 mm. Other districts in the vicinity were also hit, with Siddipet's Thoguta mandal receiving 60 mm. The maximum average rainfall in the GHMC limits was in Serilingampally at 33.6 mm.

Four-Day Rain Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted four days of rain for Telangana. Orange alert has been issued for districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Siddipet with an alert of very heavy rain. Hyderabad will have light to moderate rain and gusty winds, while the other districts can have heavy thunderstorms. The IMD credited the rapid development of weather to a surface depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to maintain rain and windy conditions for the next few days. Authorities have warned people against using water-logged sections, particularly along the IT corridor.

