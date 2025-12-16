Advertisement
NewsIndiaHyderabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Pushes Her From Third Floor
HYDERABAD CRIME

Hyderabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Pushes Her From Third Floor

The woman allegedly pushed her seven-year-old daughter from the third floor of a residential building. The child later died while receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyderabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Pushes Her From Third FloorRepresentative Image: freepik

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a woman allegedly pushed her seven-year-old daughter from the third floor of a residential building, police said on Tuesday. The child later died while receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Vasanthapuri Colony, which falls under the Malkajgiri police station limits of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. According to the police, the woman, identified as Monalisa, pushed her daughter, Sharon Mary, from the building.

The child fell onto the staircase of a neighbouring building and suffered serious injuries. She was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where doctors tried to save her life. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police officials said the woman is suspected to be mentally unstable. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

According to the police, the family has been living in Vasanthapuri Colony for the last 20 years. Monalisa’s husband works in a private company.

Meanwhile, the North Zone Police of Hyderabad have successfully detected two theft cases from different police station limits, resulting in the arrest of the accused and the recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 31 lakh.

The cases mainly pertain to servant thefts and house thefts, in which the accused exploited the trust of house owners, said Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone.

Maid servant Uragadda Madhavi and her husband, Uragadda Krishnaiah, have been arrested for the theft of gold ornaments and gold biscuits from the house of a jeweller in Bowenpalli, under the limits of the Karkhana Police Station.

(Also Read: Decoding The '19-Minute' Clip Hype: Know The Full Form Of MMS And Dangerous Precedent Of Past Incident Patterns)

The accused melted a portion of the stolen gold to prepare ornaments for their personal use. Both accused were apprehended, confessed to the offence, and led the police to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and melted gold pieces weighing a total of 24.2 tulas.

In another case reported under the Bollarum police station limits, a maid servant was arrested for the theft of gold and silver ornaments from the house where she was working.

Based on the complaint, police questioned the accused, Jajala Sindhu, and recovered the stolen property.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant by thoroughly verifying the background of domestic servants before employment and ensuring that valuables are kept securely locked at all times.

