Hyderabad Horror: Couple Kills Two Children, Dies By Suicide Over Financial Distress

A couple allegedly died by suicide after killing their two children at their residence in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, due to financial distress, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted on Monday night via a 'Dial 100' call regarding the deaths, following which a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the 45-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife hanged themselves after allegedly strangling their 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. A suicide note, purportedly written by the man, cited "financial problems" as the reason for taking the extreme step.

"The man had previously worked as a lecturer in a private college. Preliminary investigation indicates financial issues as the likely cause of the incident," a police official from Osmania University police station said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

When asked about reports suggesting that the children may have been poisoned, the official stated that the exact cause of death would be determined after the autopsy.

