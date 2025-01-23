A chilling case of alleged murder has emerged from Hyderabad, Telangana, where a retired Army jawan is accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body, and boiling her remains.

Gurumurthy, the suspect, confessed to police that he killed his 35-year-old wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi, during a heated argument. He then proceeded to chop up her body in the bathroom, boiled the parts in a pressure cooker, and crushed the bones with a pestle before boiling them again.

Disposing of Evidence

After three days of gruesome acts, Gurumurthy allegedly packed the remains in a bag and dumped them in a nearby lake. Police are currently searching the lake for the victim's remains using clues teams and a dog squad.

Missing Person Complaint

Madhavi was reported missing on January 18th by her mother, Subamma. Gurumurthy, who works as a security guard, was taken into custody by police during the investigation. He initially claimed that his wife had left the house after an argument.

Investigation Underway

While Gurumurthy has confessed to the crime, police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence. "As of now, we are not finalizing the death. We have to find out the truth, the investigation is ongoing," stated the LB Nagar DCP.

Madhavi and Gurumurthy had been married for 13 years and lived with their two children in Venkateswara Colony for the past five years. On the day of the alleged murder, their children were visiting Gurumurthy's sister.

The Meerpet SHO, K Nagaraju, stated that the case is currently being treated as a "missing person case" as no concrete evidence of the murder has been found yet.