Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Wife, Throws Chopped Body Pieces Into Musi River; Arrested

A horrifying incident has come to light from Telangana's Hyderabad, where a man allegedly killed his wife, B. Swathi (21) and dumped her dismembered body into the Musi River near Pratap Singaram. The police on Sunday arrested a man named Samala Mahender Reddy (27) for the alleged crime.

ANI reported, citing PRO Rachkonda Police, that after a quarrel, on August 23, at about 4:30 pm, the accused murdered his wife by throttling her. Furthermore, to conceal the evidence, he chopped her body into pieces, disposed of the pieces in the Musi River, and retained the headless and legless trunk in his room.

The incident reportedly occurred within the limits of Medipally police station in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The accused is a driver with a ride-sharing app and had a love marriage with the victim, who was a call centre employee, only a year-and-a-half ago, and killed her at their house in Boduppal on the evening of Saturday.

Two months after their marriage, differences cropped up, resulting in frequent quarrels. On a complaint by Swathi, the police had registered a case of harassment and cruelty against Mahender. There was reconciliation between them in the presence of elders following counselling by the police, IANS reported.

According to IANS, Reddy then used an axe blade to cut head, hands, and legs. After placing the body parts in small plastic covers, he dumped them into the Musi River the same night. To avoid any suspicion, the accused made three trips to the river to dispose of the body parts.

Also Read: Nikki Murder Case: Accused Husband Shows No Remorse, Claims ‘She Died On Her Own’

Crackdown on Brutal Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, P. V. Padmaja, on Sunday, shared the details of the murder.

The DCP also said that Reddy later informed his sister-in-law over the phone that Swathi had gone missing. Chandrakala grew suspicious as she knew about the frequent fights between Mahender Reddy and her sister. As per IANS, she alerted her maternal uncle, Goverdhan Reddy, who resides in the Dilsukhnagar area in the city.

When Goverdhan went to Mahender’s house, the latter told him that Swathi had left the house and did not return. While registering the missing complaint, the officer at Medipally Police Station asked the accused a few questions.

The officer grew suspicious of Mahender's incoherent replies and thoroughly interrogated him. He confessed to the crime and revealed all the details. DCP said they registered a case and arrested him.

Forensic experts and the authorities gathered clues from Mahender Reddy’s house on Sunday. They found only the torso of the victim, which was sent for a DNA test. Police were searching for body parts in the Musi River with the help of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

(with agencies' inputs)