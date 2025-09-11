Hyderabad Horror: Woman Beaten With Cooker, Throat Slit; Thieves Bathe Before Fleeing

A 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her flat within a gated community in Hyderabad’s Cyberabad area, police have confirmed. The victim, Renu Agarwal, was tied up, beaten with a pressure cooker, and had her throat slit using a knife and scissors.

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place at Swan Lake Apartments, where Agarwal lived with her husband and son on the 13th floor. On Wednesday morning, her husband and 26-year-old son left for work, but when their calls to her went unanswered by the evening, the husband returned home to check on her.

Finding the door locked, they gained access to the flat via the balcony with the assistance of a plumber, only to discover Agarwal’s lifeless body inside. The police were promptly informed and launched an investigation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Initial inquiries revealed that the assailants had tied Agarwal’s hands and feet, assaulted her with a pressure cooker, and fatally slit her throat with household items. The suspects also stole valuables, including approximately 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash. Disturbingly, the attackers took a bath inside the flat, changed their clothes, and left behind blood-stained garments before fleeing the scene, the reports added.

Police have identified two domestic workers as the main suspects. Harsha, recently employed by the Agarwal family through a Kolkata-based manpower agency, and Roushan, who worked for a neighbouring flat on the 14th floor, were captured on CCTV entering the 13th floor and leaving shortly after at 5:02 pm.

They were last seen escaping on a two-wheeler owned by Roushan’s employer. Authorities believe the suspects are heading to Ranchi in Jharkhand.

A murder case has been registered at the Kukatpally Police Station. As part of the ongoing investigation, police are collecting CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements. Renu Agarwal’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.