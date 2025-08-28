IMD Rain Alert: Hyderabad To Be Drenched By Heavy Showers Before A Brief Break From Monsoon | Check Latest Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rain in Hyderabad, predicting light to moderate rain with a possibility of heavy spells all through Thursday. The warning comes in the wake of severe showers in surrounding districts such as Kamareddy and Medak, with the weather pattern threatening to shift towards Hyderabad, Sangareddy, and Medchal.

City to Experience Waterlogging And Traffic Congestion

As per the IMD, the city has received 26 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature also fell to 24°C, while the minimum was 21°C with a high humidity of 96%. The weather is expected to remain cloudy with showers or thunderstorms until Friday. Citizens are requested to remain alert about possible waterlogging and traffic jams in low-lying areas.

Monsoon To Take A Break This Weekend

The force of the showers is likely to ease from Saturday, with the city only having light rain or drizzle. This will be a brief respite from the heavy monsoon rains. The IMD weather forecast suggests that September 1 and 2 will witness scattered rains, giving the city dwellers a relief from the constant disruptions.