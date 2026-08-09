Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Hyderabad law university students object to CJI being chief guest at convocation ceremony over NEET row

Hyderabad law university students object to CJI being chief guest at convocation ceremony over NEET row

NALSAR University students in Hyderabad have urged the administration to reconsider inviting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the 2026 convocation chief guest, citing his alleged remarks during the NEET protest row and concerns over constitutional accountability and academic freedom.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Hyderabad law university students object to CJI being chief guest at convocation ceremony over NEET row
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hyderabad law university students object to CJI being chief guest at convocation ceremony over NEET row
2
3
4
5