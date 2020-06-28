Hyderabad likely go for lockdown again amid rising number of COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Since the lifting of the lockdown in May, the number of positive cases in and around Hyderabad city has risen alarmingly. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is looking at proposals to reimpose lockdown for few days. He will take a decision to this effect in next three to four days.

A high-level review meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence cum office) on Sunday finalise a strategy to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, treatment available for the patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Medical and Health doctors participated in the meeting.

The chief minister said that the lockdown has been re-imposed by other cities too but it is a major decision and the government machinery especially the police should be kept ready.

"A cabinet meeting should be convened and a decision on lockdown should be taken by eliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken,” KCR said after the meeting.

The state government will soon finalise a strategy to contain rapid spread of Covid-19 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction.

“Corona is spreading rapidly all over the country. In Telangana too there is steep rise in positive cases. When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is being given to COVID-19 positive patients. We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in the hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment in their homes,” Health and Family Welfare minster Etala Rajender explained.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shanta Kumari, in her report, pointed out that the number of deaths due to the virus is at very low in the State. The Average deaths due to COVID-19 at the National level is 3.04 while it is 1.52 in Telangana State. She said that more number of tests are being conducted in Telangana state.

Health Minister Etala Rajender also added that several Medical and Health officials and medical experts are asking for another 15-day lockdown in GHMC limits.