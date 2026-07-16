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  • /Hyderabad man stabbed 15 times at US mall over his religion, family pleads for emergency visa

Hyderabad man stabbed 15 times at US mall over his religion, family pleads for emergency visa

Syed Sohailuddin, 37, was attacked at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah, where he had been running a kiosk for the past two-and-a-half years. The attacker reportedly asked him whether he was Muslim before launching the assault.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Hyderabad man stabbed 15 times at US mall over his religion, family pleads for emergency visa
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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