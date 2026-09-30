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Hyderabad: Meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain closed on October 2

The closure applies to the entire area under the civic body's jurisdiction.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain closed on October 2

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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