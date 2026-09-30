/Hyderabad: Meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain closed on October 2

Residents of Hyderabad will not be able to buy meat from retail outlets on Friday, October 2, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered meat shops and slaughterhouses across its limits to stay shut on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan issued the directive on Wednesday under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. The order follows a resolution passed by the GHMC Standing Committee.
The restriction applies only to areas within GHMC jurisdiction and only for October 2.
The commissioner has asked the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to cooperate with municipal authorities in making sure the closure is followed across the city. Concerned officials have also been told to work with municipal staff to enforce the order.
October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The date is also a public holiday in Telangana's 2026 calendar.
The civic body has issued similar orders around Gandhi Jayanti in the past. In 2025, the GHMC likewise directed cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses and retail meat and beef shops to remain closed on October 2.
Those planning to buy meat or beef for the day should make arrangements before October 2, since outlets within the city limits are expected to be closed for the whole day. Areas outside GHMC limits are not covered by the order.
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