Hyderabad: Nizam Sugars Retiree Loses Rs 20.7 Lakh To Fake Online Trading Platform, Say Reports

The cybercrime and financial cybercrime have been on a rise in India. Seniors citizens have been falling prey to the financial cybercrime increasingly. According to reports, Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered a case after a retired Nizam Sugars officer was allegedly cheated of Rs 20.7 lakh in an online trading fraud.

The victim, 65-year-old Krishna Reddy Vatrapu of Kondapur, reportedly stated in his November 11, 2025 complaint that he was drawn in by online advertisements and follow-up calls promoting a trading platform called 9pro.com, formerly known as mudraone.io. The callers allegedly claimed the platform was authorised by the Central government and would help him trade professionally.

Reports say Reddy opened an account on October 9, 2025, and initially saw manipulated profits on the site, which encouraged further investment. He is said to have transferred multiple amounts from his bank accounts to the bank and UPI IDs provided by the platform’s representatives.

According to the complaint, the fraudsters later demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh, citing supposed trading losses. When Reddy said he had run out of funds, they allegedly pressured him to borrow more, claiming the payment was necessary to recover his trading balance. He ultimately transferred Rs 20,72,319.55 through what he later learned was a forged app. No returns followed.

After realising he had been defrauded, Reddy reportedly approached police seeking action against those operating 9pro.com and mudraone.io. An investigation is underway to identify the individuals involved and trace the money trail, reports said.