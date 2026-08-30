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Telangana: 21-year-old nurse found dead in room, police launch probe

The deceased has been identified as Vuke Shirisha, who was working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda and was residing in the residential rooms of the hospital along with her friends, according to Shamshabad Police.
 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Telangana: 21-year-old nurse found dead in room, police launch probe
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Telangana: 21-year-old nurse found dead in room, police launch probe
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