/FIR registered against Meta India over morphed photos targeting PM Modi during student paper leak protest

Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have filed a criminal case against the head of Meta India and several social media users. The action follows the spread of edited and offensive videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and Instagram. Police launched the investigation after receiving complaints about the posts, which appeared during the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET paper leak protests.
"Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta’s India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation," ANI reported.
Hyderabad, Telangana | Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta’s India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during Cockroach Janta Party…— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complaint was filed on July 29 at 7:40 PM by T. Saikiran Goud, 32, a Social Media CC Member of BJP Telangana and a resident of Dr. SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.
Goud said that while browsing social media at around 2:00 PM on July 29, he found several Facebook and Instagram reels and posts that he claimed were insulting to the Prime Minister.
He alleged that the content promoted messages that could harm national integrity.
The complaint included 20 URLs of Facebook and Instagram posts and reels.
Goud claimed the posts could spread misinformation, create hatred between communities, encourage enmity, and pose a threat to national security.
He asked the police to preserve the digital evidence, identify the people running the social media accounts, and work with Meta Platforms to get account details.
The complaint also requested action against Meta, alleging that the company allowed the edited videos to remain on its platforms.
Based on the complaint, ASI K. Hari Ram registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad.
The case has been filed under Sections 66(C) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The investigation has been handed over to Inspector P. Jayashankar of the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station, who will carry out further inquiries into the matter.
The police case comes at a time when Meta is also facing questions from the Central government over another issue involving the PM Modi's Facebook post.
Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked senior Meta officials to appear before the government to explain why PM Modi's Facebook post about action against examination paper leaks was temporarily restricted.
Responding to the issue on Tuesday, Meta said the video had been removed because of a technical error and was later restored.
"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The Meta-owned platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before making it available again.
The video, originally released on July 23, was Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
(With agencies' input)
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