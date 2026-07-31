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FIR registered against Meta India over morphed photos targeting PM Modi during student paper leak protest

Hyderabad cybercrime police registered an FIR against the Meta India head over morphed content targeting PM Narendra Modi during NEET protest. Read the details.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
FIR registered against Meta India over morphed photos targeting PM Modi during student paper leak protest
Image Credit: Zee News.

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