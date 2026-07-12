/41 kg ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized from Odisha bus in Hyderabad, 3 held

The ganja, worth around Rs 20.5 lakh, was recovered from a Baba Bholonath Travels bus registered in Odisha. Officials also seized the bus and four mobile phones.



The apprehended individuals were identified as Laxman Kurami (22), a bus helper from Malkangiri; Komala Khil (32), the driver from Koraput; and Bubu Madakami (33), the conductor from Malkangiri, all from Odisha.



Two accused are absconding--Nubin, a resident of Malkangiri in Odisha, and an unidentified receiver in Hyderabad.



During questioning, the accused said they had agreed to transport the ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad for a commission and were to hand it over to a contact in the city.



A case has been registered at the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station, and further investigation is underway.



The EAGLE Force said this is the third case in recent months involving private bus staff allegedly transporting ganja. Earlier, on May 21, the agency had seized 21 kg of ganja from another private bus travelling from Malkangiri to Hyderabad and arrested four bus staff members. Officials urged private bus operators to ensure their vehicles are not misused for drug smuggling.



Meanwhile, the EAGLE Force with NCB Raipur also busted an interstate ganja trafficking network, nabbing one accused and seizing 385 kilograms of ganja near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border after a seven-day surveillance operation. The accused was tracked at Jeypore, Odisha, and was intercepted before reaching Maharashtra and Rajasthan.