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41 kg ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized from Odisha bus in Hyderabad, 3 held

The Telangana Police's EAGLE Force seized 41.01 kilograms of ganja worth around Rs 20.5 lakh from a private travels bus in Hyderabad and arrested three people.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
41 kg ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized from Odisha bus in Hyderabad, 3 held
Image Credit: ANI/Telangana Police. Telangana Police Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force seized 41.01 kilograms of ganja.

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