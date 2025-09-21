Hyderabad Police Seize Non-Duty Paid Liquor Worth ₹14.5 Lakh

The Excise Enforcement team seized non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 14.50 lakh during raids in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the raids were led by the Shamshabad Excise Superintendent, along with DTF CI Pawan Kumar, SHO Chevella, and other personnel. During the operation, the team confiscated 360 bottles of foreign liquor and other related stock.

"The Excise Enforcement team, led by Shamshabad Excise Superintendent, conducted raids in the Shamshabad area this Sunday morning. The team, including DTF CI Pawan Kumar, SHO Chevella and other personnel, seized 360 bottles of foreign liquor and other items.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The liquor bottles were confiscated by the excise staff," an excise official said.

The seized liquor was reportedly imported from Goa, Haryana, and Lucknow, with a total value estimated at Rs 14.50 lakh.

The raids were carried out under the supervision of Excise Enforcement Director Shanwas Qasim, Deputy Commissioner Dasharath, and Excise Superintendent Krishnapriya.

The officials said that the operation was a joint effort involving DTFC Praveen Kumar and other police personnel.

Earlier, on September 13, the Excise Department's Special Task Force (STF) conducted multiple raids in Hyderabad on Saturday, seizing significant quantities of MDMA and ganja, and arresting six accused involved in drug trafficking.

In one operation, STF team leader Anji Reddy led raids in Ameerpet and Banjara Hills, apprehending two accused, Bharath Turkal, 50, and Konipatla Krishna, 43, for selling ganja and MDMA.

The team seized 13.8 grams of white MDMA, 1.03 grams of pink MDMA, 70 grams of ganja, and mobile phones. The accused and seized items were handed over to the Ameerpet Excise Police for further investigation.