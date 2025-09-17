Hyderabad Retired Doctor Dies After 70-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Crooks

A retired aged doctor in Hyderabad died due to 70 hour long digital fraud by cyber attackers and fraudsters. The Victim was falsely targeted

for her involvement in human trafficking, by conmen posing themselves as government officials.

By carrying and imposing forged documents, bearing the logos of Government officials from ED and RBI, they coerced her for transferring Rs 6.6 lakh from her pension account to a shell bank account in Maharashtra.

Irrespective of the fact that the amount was transferred to their account, they continued to harass her through video calls and fake court notices, leaving the woman into extreme distress.

As per reports by Telangana today, On September 8, she collapsed with chest pain and was declared dead the next day, leaving everyone horrified. Shockingly, the fraudsters continued to send messages even after her death which led to their arrest.

Police have filed a case under the IT Act and other laws, including culpable homicide charges, and are tracking the suspects using phone records and bank transactions that were made.

Meanwhile arrest of cyber criminals continues, In a report from The Hindu, A total of 61 individuals across 14 States were arrested during a month-long operation by the cyber crime wing of the Hyderabad police, leading to the refund of over ₹1 crore to the victims of cyber fraud.

Additionally, five persons were arrested under the Copyright Act and one under the Social Media Tip Line.

During last month, the police received 338 NCRP complaints, registering 233 FIRs locally and 90 FIRs at Zonal Cyber Cells.

Alongside the arrests, refunds worth ₹1,01,39,338 were facilitated for victims, broken down across categories of fraud.

In all instances, the police traced intricate networks involving both Indian and international operatives, recovered key digital evidence, and ensured victim refunds