NewsIndia
HYDERABAD SUSPICIOUS DEATHS

Hyderabad Shocker: Five Members Of A Family Found Dead In Suspicious Circumstances

Five members of a family in Hyderabad were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house at Maktha Mahabubpet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyderabad Shocker: Five Members Of A Family Found Dead In Suspicious CircumstancesRepresentative Image (IANS)

In a shocking incident on Thursday, five members of a family in Hyderabad were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house at Maktha Mahabubpet, which comes under the Miyapur police station limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old construction worker Lakshmaiah, his wife Venkatamma (55), their daughter Kavita (24), son-in-law Anil (32), and two-year-old grandson Appu. The bodies were discovered by neighbours, who immediately alerted the police.

A team of Cyberabad police, along with forensic experts, rushed to the spot to probe the cause of the deaths. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

 

