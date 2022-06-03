हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderabad

Hyderabad Shocker! Girl gang-raped in car in posh Jubilee Hills, political brats, including MLA's son involved

Hyderabad Jubliee Hills Rape: Class 11 and 12 students belonging to politically influential families are allegedly involved in the incident. Son of a legislator is also believed to be part of the group. However, police said he may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gang-rape.

Hyderabad Shocker! Girl gang-raped in car in posh Jubilee Hills, political brats, including MLA&#039;s son involved
Hyderabad Jubliee Hills Rape: The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by five teenagers in a car in Hyderabad`s posh Jubilee Hills area on last Saturday. The shocking incident came to light on Friday. Police have detained two suspects and are questioning them. Class 11 and 12 students belonging to politically influential families are allegedly involved in the incident. Son of a legislator is also believed to be part of the group. However, police said he may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gang-rape.

The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He along with his friends promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.

The incident came to light when the girl`s father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub.

On the complaint by victim`s father, police on Wednesday registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up investigation.

It was initially treated as a case of outraging modesty but after recording the statement of the victim, police altered the section to 376 of IPC.

A police officer said they were looking for the accused based on the statement of the victim.

The girl could name only one boy, who is also a minor.

The police were also scanning CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence.

