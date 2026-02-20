Hyderabad shocker: Minor girl raped by 3 at knife point, forced to consume liquor; police take action

Hyderabad shocker: A 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing on February 17, was rescued by Narsing police from Chanicherla's double-bedrooms the next day. She was allegedly threatened with a knife, forced to consume alcohol, and sexually assaulted by a minor boy and his two friends.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sherilingampally zone, a complaint was received on February 17 from the mother of the victim stating that her daughter, who was residing with her grandmother at Puppalaguda for studies, left for school on February 16 morning but did not return home.

Despite searching and making enquiries regarding her whereabouts, she could not be traced. Hence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the morning of February 18, the missing girl was traced to the Changicherla double-bedrooms and rescued.

According to IANS, the investigation revealed that on February 7, the minor girl went to the Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Talab Katta. They were in contact over the phone.

Following this, on February 16, she went to the Madina area to meet him without informing her family members. They both roamed around the Charminar.

At night, the minor boy and his two friends, including another minor boy, all residents of Talab kata, took her in an auto to Chengicherla double bedrooms and threatened her with a knife. They allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and assaulted her physically and sexually, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, taking action Cyberabad police have arrested a youth and a minor boy for the sexual assault of the minor girl. The authorities are reportedly also on the lookout for another minor boy involved in the case.

The Narsingi police apprehended the accused and the minor boy who lured the victim. In further investigation, the authorities collected the evidence and produced the duo before the court.

The other minor boy, involved in the crime, is absconding. Efforts are continuing to apprehend him, the DCP informed.

The accused was previously involved in several cases, including robbery, theft, bodily offence, in various police stations, and also a suspect sheet is being maintained in Rain Bazar Police Station.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read- Bhopal: Class 11th student gangraped in four cars, filmed and threatened