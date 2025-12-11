Hyderabad Cold Wave Alert: IMD Warns Of 12 Degrees Celsius Plunge; Telangana Districts Could Hit 5 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for Telangana, signaling that temperatures across the state, including Hyderabad, are set to drop significantly over the coming days. The spell, which is currently active, has been extended by the IMD, and independent trackers suggest the conditions could become even more severe.

For Thursday, December 11, Hyderabad is forecasted to experience partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon or evening, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to range around 12°C and 29°C, respectively.

IMD Extends Cold Wave Warning

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD-Hyderabad center has extended its cold wave warning for multiple districts, valid until Friday, December 12, with the possibility of further extension.

Temperature Deviation: Minimum temperatures are expected to fall 3°C to 4°C below normal in several key regions of Telangana.

Affected Districts: Districts under the severe cold wave alert include Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Hyderabad Forecast: Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, such as Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Medak, and Bhongir, are expected to hover between 11°C and 15°C.

Independent Trackers Warn Of Severe Cold

Independent weather trackers operating in Hyderabad have issued a more severe forecast, predicting the cold wave conditions will intensify over the next four to five days.

Regional Plunge: While parts of Hyderabad and its periphery may see minimum temperatures around 8°C, the western and northern districts of Telangana could witness temperatures plummeting to as low as 5°C.

Cold And Fog Warnings Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for cold to severe cold wave conditions across several central and eastern states, including West Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Additionally, widespread dense fog is forecasted to affect multiple regions. Isolated pockets in the Northeast, specifically Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, are expected to see dense fog from December 11 to 15.

Fog conditions will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Northeast Uttar Pradesh from December 11 to 13, over Uttarakhand and Odisha on December 11 and 12, and across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from December 13 to 15.

Dense Fog

Isolated pockets in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram (Dec 11-15); Himachal Pradesh and Northeast Uttar Pradesh (Dec 11-13); Uttarakhand and Odisha (Dec 11-12); and Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh (Dec 13-15).

ALSO READ | What Is The Trump Gold Card? New USD 1M Visa Offers Expedited Path To Permanent US Residency