Hyderabad Tragedy: 5 Dead, 4 Injured As Chariot Hits Live Wires During Janmashtami Procession

Five people died while four others were injured after a chariot came into contact with high-tension electric wires during Krishna Janmasthami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad. The incident happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," Uppal police inspector said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"I am deeply shocked to hear about the accident that took place in Gokhale Nagar, Ramanthapur. Sadly, five people lost their lives due to electric shock in this procession held as part of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It is heartbreaking that Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy died in this tragedy," KTR said as per the BRS.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased. I sincerely wish the speedy recovery of the four people who are seriously injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.

Further, KTR requested the Telangana government to provide better medical assistance to the injured.

"Appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," the BRS leader said.

