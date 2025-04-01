Hyderabad University Land Row Heats Up, BJP Delegation Blocked En Route To Campus

A BJP delegation was prevented from visiting the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) campus on Tuesday as students clashed with police over the redevelopment of 400 acres of land near the university. The Congress-led Telangana government faced mounting criticism as security forces were deployed to contain the agitation.

Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, the BJP's floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, alleged that the police prevented him from leaving his residence without prior notice. "Other BJP leaders were also stopped from leaving their houses," he claimed, speaking to news agency PTI.

Videos surfaced showing police detaining BJP MLAs outside their party headquarters, blocking their march towards the university.

BJP, Congress Trade Barbs Over Land Ownership

BJP MLA Payal Shankar questioned the government's decision to auction the land, asserting that it should be allocated to the university. "That 400 acres of land belongs to the government, but that doesn't mean the government has the power to sell it," he told ANI.

"Today, students and environmentalists are demanding that the land be given to the university, but why is the government not listening to them? The government can bring money from wherever it wants, but it cannot generate another piece of land adjacent to the university. They should withdraw their thoughts of selling that 400 acres of land."

However, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala defended the government's stance, arguing that legal rulings had confirmed state ownership of the land.

"In 2024, after coming into power, in the month of March, we got an order from the court that this land can be taken by the state government. Since the land was vacant for 18-19 years and nobody was taking care of it, trees grew there. Now, these political parties, including BRS and BJP, are trying to project as if it is forest land," ANI quoted Chamala as saying.

He further accused opposition parties of misrepresenting facts. "Yesterday, we gave all the documentation showing that this is state government property, which has been given to the Industrial Development Corporation for development activities. I request the opposition parties to go on facts. Do not criticize the government or defame the Congress government in Telangana."

The controversy escalated as students vowed to continue their protests, demanding that the land be officially registered under the university. They announced a class boycott until bulldozers and police personnel were removed from the area.

The situation turned volatile on Sunday when bulldozers arrived to level the land. Students, chanting ‘go back’ slogans, climbed onto the heavy machinery, leading to a confrontation with the police. Several protesters were detained but later released.

Justifying the police action, an official stated that the students were obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties.