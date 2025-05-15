Hyderabad Weather Alert: Orange Warning Issued For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms | Know The Monsoon Timeline

Telangana, including Hyderabad, has been put on orange alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as the city prepares to face heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential hailstorms for the next five days. The weather alert remains in force till May 19.

The changing weather is being led by two large trough systems, according to IMD officials. One is from West Vidarbha to North Kerala at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, and another one from a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to North Odisha through Chhattisgarh.

"These systems are enhancing moisture incursion and instability across Telangana,” said K Nagaratna, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad. “Rainfall intensity will increase from May 16, continuing for 48 hours, especially across the western districts."

Weather Outlook For Hyderabad – May 15

• Mint to Max Temperature: 24°C / 36°C

• Conditions: Cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity

• Advice: Take shelter indoors during storms and carry umbrellas when going out

Though the rain might provide a relief that is short-lived, IMD has also declared a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions as day temperatures are likely to be between 36°C and 40°C in parts of Telangana till early next week.

Monsoon Arrival Timeline

IMD, according to NDTV, is predicting the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala to set in by May 28—just a little earlier than the traditional June 1 date. Hyderabad usually experiences the monsoon around a week to 10 days behind Kerala, which would place the probable arrival in early-mid-June.

Meteorologists are also predicting an excess monsoon during 2025, bringing expectations of enhanced water availability and agriculture productivity in the state.

Key Highlights:

• Orange alert for Telangana till May 19

• Sporadic showers, thunderstorms, and chance of hail expected in Hyderabad

• Heatwave conditions continue even in the event of rainfall

• Monsoon to reach Hyderabad by mid-June

Residents are recommended to remain weather-conscious, avoid stepping out during the hottest part of the day, and exercise caution while dealing with thunderstorms and hail.

