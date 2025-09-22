Hyderabad Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes City, Waterlogging In Several Areas - Check IMD Forecast

Heavy rains lashed Telangana's capital city, Hyderabad, on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers at some places with gusty winds towards the evening or night.

In the visuals from Raj Bhavan Road, the street could be seen reeling under waterlogging while the movement of vehicles continued.

Watch Visuals From Hyderabad Here:

#WATCH | Telangana: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad city today, causing waterlogging in several areas



(Visuals from Raj Bhavan Road) pic.twitter.com/XvPlmfn2Q4 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

The MeT has predicted a similar weather to Monday for Tuesday as well. Hyderabad is expected to see a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers at some places with gusty winds towards the evening or night.

In addition, misty to hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours.

The impact expected, as a result of the forecasted weather conditions, includes water pooling on roads and lying areas in several locations. In addition, according to IMD, traffic congestion could also slow down the city in many locations. The rainfall could lead to wet and slippery roads and drainage clogging.

As a result of the rainfall, the IMD suggested restricted movement for the citizens.

IMPACT BASED FORECAST FOR HYDERABAD CITY & NEIGHBOURHOOD DATED: 22.09.2025 (NIGHT) pic.twitter.com/knMMmsW9j8 — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) September 22, 2025

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days. The warning also extends to neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

IANS reported, citing officials, that several areas of the state recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending Monday morning. Lalpet in Cuddalore district and Kolli in Mayiladuthurai district topped the list with six centimetres each. Manalmedu and Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district registered five centimetres of rainfall, while KM Koil in Cuddalore, Cherumulli in the Nilgiris, and the Mayiladuthurai Automatic Weather Station each recorded four centimetres.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the seas during the forecast period due to the possibility of rough weather and squally conditions.

(with agencies' inputs)