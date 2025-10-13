Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Pre-Diwali Downpour As City Prepares For Traffic Chaos And Waterlogging

Parts of Hyderabad and several neighbouring districts are likely to see light rain and thunderstorms in the next few hours, with surface winds expected to stay below 40 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and nearby areas including Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The weather department has cautioned that the rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying pockets, which may slow down traffic in several parts of the city. Earlier in the morning, Hyderabad was placed under an orange alert for heavy rain, but it was later scaled down to a yellow alert as conditions eased.

Weather Forecast Across India

The latest weather outlook suggests that several parts of India are in for a wet week, with rain and thunderstorms expected across the South Peninsula, as well as parts of East, Central and Northeast India. Weather agencies have advised residents in these regions to stay updated as conditions may vary through the week.

South India is set to see a spell of unstable weather, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected in several areas over the next few days.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between October 12 and 18. South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam could also see heavy showers on October 13 and 14.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h across Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana from October 12 to 16. Residents in these regions are advised to stay alert and plan travel accordingly.

Lakshadweep is also expected to see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on October 12 and 13.



What Is the Forecast For East And Central India?

In East and Central India, Odisha is likely to receive isolated heavy rain on October 12, along with light to moderate showers and thunderstorms in some parts. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to continue in the state from October 12th to 14th.

Similar lightning activity has been forecast for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh between October 14 and 16. Authorities have advised residents in these regions to stay cautious during the thunderstorm period.