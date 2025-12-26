Hyderabad Woman Burnt Alive By Husband Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

A horrific case of domestic violence has shaken Hyderabad in the southern state of Telangana, after a woman reportedly died after being allegedly set on fire by her husband over suspicion of Infidelity on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Nallakunta area of Hyderabad city on Christmas eve.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh, set ablaze his wife Triveni after allegedly assaulting her in front of their children. Before fleeing the house, he poured petrol on the victim and set her on fire. He reportedly pushed their daughter into the same fire after she attempted to save her mother.

Neighbors rushed in after hearing screams. The victim and her daughter were taken to the hospital by neighbours. Triveni had died due to severe burns, but her daughter narrowly escaped with minor injuries and has been shifted to the hospital for treatment, reported news outlet NDTV.

Accused Venkatesh, who is absconding at present, developed suspicions about his wife of Infidelity. According to the report, Police have registered a case against Venkatesh and launched a search operation to catch him.

The incident has raised serious concerns over domestic violence in society and triggered outrage in the locality. The rise of cases of harassment of women, with multiple cases going unreported. In Telangana alone, similar cases have surfaced, the recent case involving the death of a woman after her husband attacked her with an iron rod over suspicions of infidelity in the Meerpet police station area in August 2025.

In another case reported in August this year, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Telangana’s Nirmal for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter, reported news agency ANI.