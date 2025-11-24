Hyderabad Young Doctor Dies By Suicide After US J-1 Visa Rejection

A 28-year-old woman doctor from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in Hyderabad on Sunday after her J-1 visa application to the United States was denied, police officials confirmed. The victim, identified as Dr. Rohini, hailed from Guntur district and had been preparing for medical specialisation in the US for over a year.

According to the police, Rohini died after consuming an overdose of sleeping pills at her residence in Hyderabad. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Her body was shifted to Guntur after a post-mortem examination was completed.

Visa Rejection Led to Depression

Rohini’s family members said she had been trying to travel to the United States to pursue a medical residency programme. They stated that she became severely depressed after her application for a J-1 visa was rejected.

Her mother, Lakshmi Rajyam, said Rohini had been preparing for the opportunity for more than a year and had worked hard to reach this stage. The family claimed she was upset because her visa was denied despite being selected for a residency programme in the US.

Her brother, Sujan, said she had already cleared all three steps of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and had completed medical observation in the US. She later returned to India to upgrade her visa status and apply for the J-1 visa, which is required for medical residency.

Selected for Residency but Unable to Secure J-1 Visa

Rohini had completed her MBBS in Russia before travelling to the US for observation and residency preparations. After being selected for a residency programme at an American medical college, she was asked to secure the J-1 visa to continue her training.

The family said she became increasingly distressed when her visa application was not approved. They also claimed she had been receiving pressure from the US college to join the programme soon or risk losing her seat.