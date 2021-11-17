हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderpora encounter

Hyderpora encounter: This govt kills civilians in name of militancy, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "I am protesting because this government kills civilians in the name of militancy. Nobody knows if militants are being killed. Three civilians have been killed recently."

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Amid outrage over the Hyderpora encounter, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (November 17) held agitation along with party leaders against the alleged killing of civilians. 

Protesting outside the PDP office, Mufti as quoted by ANI said, "I am protesting because this government kills civilians in the name of militancy. Nobody knows if militants are being killed. Three civilians have been killed recently. The government refuses to hand over their dead bodies to the families despite the latter's demand.” 

Mufti told mediapersons that the kin of the slain civilians are holding protests in Srinagar and demanding handover of their bodies.

As per PTI, the PDP chief alleged that since the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was enforced, there has been no accountability for the killings of the innocents.

The protest comes after four people, including two civilians, were killed in a gunfight by security forces during an anti-terror operation on Monday evening. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the former J&K Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is unfortunate that three civilians were killed in the (Hyderpora) encounter. It has become a fashion to brand civilians killed in encounters as OGWs. They have no proof to show that they were Over Ground Workers (OGWs). Such incidents cause more anger among people against us. We want a judicial inquiry into this incident. Strict punishment should be given to the guilty," Mufti had said. 

As per the J&K police, Haider, a Pakistani terrorist, and his local associate Mohammad Amir, along with two civilians - Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul - were killed in an encounter in Hyderpora locality, where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

(With agency inputs)

