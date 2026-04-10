Hyundai car’s modification into vistadome-like glass bus goes viral; Netizens react sharply - Watch

A modified car featuring an extended roof, premium interiors, and curtain-fitted windows has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both amused and impressed by the level of creativity on display.

The modification made the car larger while featuring a spacious interior. The elevated roof extended the headroom, and inside, the car has luxurious-looking interiors and curtains along the windows. The addition of curtains enhances privacy and creates a lounge-like feel to the space. As the video pans through the interior, viewers get a closer look. The viral video on Instagram claimed that the car is a modified Hyundai i10.

Watch viral video here:

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Netizens' reaction to viral video

Social media users were quick to react, with many praising the creativity and others sharing humorous comments.

"From iTen to iTent," a comment read.

"I need the no. Of whoever created this. Genius!" another individual commented.

"You can travel while standing up in this car," an Instagram user said.

"Whatever it is, it looks cute," a netizen commented under the video.

"i10 Pro Max Ultra XL," another comment read.

"Car with helmet," a person said.

At the same time, the video has prompted discussions around practicality and safety. Some users questioned whether such structural changes comply with road regulations, while others raised concerns about balance and aerodynamics.

"Is this practical?" a person questioned.

"It is not road legal," another Instagram user said in the comment section.

"Aerodynamics left the chat," a netizen commented.

Despite these debates, the modification has undeniably captured widespread attention.