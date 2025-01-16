Hyundai EXTER Takes Center Stage In A Unique Architectural Adventure

Dinesh Dev Sharma, Technology Editor at Zee Media, and Tarini Mukherji, a renowned architect, recently embarked on an inspiring journey through Delhi, with the Hyundai EXTER SUV as their trusted companion. The experience, captured in a video, now live on YouTube, seamlessly blends history, architecture, and technology while showcasing the Hyundai EXTER in a fresh and engaging way.

The duo explored three iconic locations in Delhi—Jahaz Mahal, Mirza Ghalib’s Residence, and Zafar Mahal—comparing the design brilliance of these historical sites with the innovative features of the Hyundai EXTER. The journey celebrated Delhi's rich architectural heritage and highlighted the SUV’s versatility and design ingenuity.

An Adventure Through Time

Stop 1: Jahaz Mahal

Their first destination, Jahaz Mahal, reflects the architectural brilliance of the Lodi era. With its shimmering water reservoirs and artistic chhatris, the structure’s design blends aesthetics and functionality. Tarini noted how the pillars and minarets were strategically placed for symmetry and practicality, reminiscent of the thoughtfulness behind the Hyundai EXTER’s design.

Drawing a parallel, Dinesh pointed out the SUV’s sharp roof rails and H-shaped LED DRLs, emphasizing the balance of style and utility in its design—an echo of how the chhatris served both decorative and functional purposes. The Hyundai EXTER’s ground clearance and suspension made navigating the bumpy access roads around Jahaz Mahal effortless, a clear nod to its adaptability across terrains.

Stop 2: Mirza Ghalib’s Residence

The quaint residence of legendary poet Mirza Ghalib came next. Hidden within Old Delhi’s intricate lanes, this humble abode housed the genius behind some of India’s most treasured poetry. Tarini compared Ghalib's timeless work to enduring architectural design, highlighting how meaningful artistry resonates across generations.

Dinesh drew a thoughtful analogy between the poet's meticulous craft and the attention to detail evident in the Hyundai EXTER’s design—be it the textured skid plates or the elegantly crafted tail lights. The car’s compact turning radius proved invaluable in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, offering smooth navigation in spaces where larger SUVs might struggle.

Stop 3: Zafar Mahal

The duo's next stop was Zafar Mahal, a historic yet often overlooked gem in Delhi's Mehrauli. Zafar Mahal, built during the declining years of the Mughal Empire tells a unique story. Tarini noted the palace’s subtle elegance and the poignant history it encapsulated—the place once frequented by the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The architecture, though simple compared to other Mughal structures, embodied an understated grandeur, much like the Hyundai EXTER, which emphasizes efficient design without sacrificing comfort. Zafar Mahal’s historical significance was profound—just as the Hyundai EXTER’s functional features make it indispensable to modern journeys.

As the duo walked through the grounds, they admired how Zafar Mahal’s open spaces echoed the Hyundai EXTER’s spacious cabin. The panoramic view of the surrounding landscape from the palace complemented the SUV’s panoramic sunroof, creating a similar connection to nature and simplicity, where both history and modernity met in perfect harmony.

Hyundai EXTER: Redefining Compact SUVs with Advanced Engineering

The Hyundai EXTER perfectly aligns with the preferences of adventure seekers and urban travelers, combining innovation, compact dimensions, and all-terrain capability. This Compact SUV seamlessly blends design, comfort, safety, and technical prowess.

1. Design That Stands Out

The Hyundai EXTER offers a bold aesthetic with flared wheel arches, robust skid plates, and rugged roof rails, accentuated by LED DRLs and projector headlamps. Its dual-tone paint options enhance its premium appeal, while its dimensions provide a balance between compact urban usability and practical cabin space. Ground clearance of 185 mm ensures versatility across diverse terrains, making it ideal for both city commutes and countryside adventures.

2. Versatile Engine and Transmission Options

Powered by a refined 1.2 Kappa engine with 82 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm torque @ 4,000 rpm, the Hyundai EXTER delivers dynamic and efficient performance. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic (AMT) transmission, equipped with manual override and paddle shifters for a sporty feel. The Hyundai EXTER adheres to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, offering a greener drive. Its mileage, ranging from 19.2 kmpl to 27.1 kmpl, and a driving range of up to 710 km make it economical for long-distance journeys.

3. Interior Craftsmanship and Features

Inside, the Hyundai EXTER features a well-designed two-row, five-seat layout with a spacious boot capacity of 391 liters. An all-black cabin with contrasting body-colored accents elevates its visual appeal. High-quality fabric-leatherette upholstery adds a premium touch, while the power-assisted steering and multi-function controls enhance driver convenience. Features like automatic climate control, power windows, and an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ensure a connected and comfortable experience.

4. Engineering Precision for Road Stability

The front disc and rear drum brake setup deliver reliable stopping power, while the 15-inch alloy wheels contribute to its sporty aesthetics. The lightweight yet robust build allows for agile handling and efficient performance.

5. Safety as a Core Priority

Safety is a key focus in the Hyundai EXTER, featuring six airbags as standard across all variants. Additional safety technologies include ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors with a camera, and reinforced structural integrity. These measures provide a sense of security whether driving in urban areas or on remote trails.

6. Compact Yet Mighty Dimensions

With a length of 3,815 mm, a width of 1,710 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, the Hyundai EXTER is compact enough to navigate crowded city streets while offering enough room for comfortable long-distance travel. Its ground clearance of 185 mm adds to its practicality, catering to both everyday use and road trips.

7. Value-Packed Offering

Positioned in the ₹6-10 lakh price range, the Hyundai EXTER provides excellent value. It delivers the advanced technology and features expected from high-end SUVs while maintaining affordability in the competitive Compact SUV segment in India.

Whether tackling uneven roads or cruising city streets, the Hyundai EXTER is engineered to deliver reliability, comfort, and modern-day efficiency. It represents Hyundai's commitment to quality and innovation in the Compact SUV category.



8. Seamless Connectivity with Bluelink Technology

The Hyundai EXTER is equipped with Bluelink, an advanced telematics system designed to integrate the vehicle with its owner's digital ecosystem. Using an embedded SIM and modem, Bluelink establishes real-time connectivity through mobile networks. It can be connected to the vehicle via the infotainment system or the dedicated Bluelink app for seamless integration.

Bluelink provides features such as live traffic updates, real-time weather information, and remote vehicle services, offering enhanced convenience and efficiency. The system is regularly updated to ensure optimal performance. This smart technology positions the Hyundai EXTER as a modern, connected SUV.

A Seamless Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Hyundai EXTER celebrates both India's rich heritage and the brand's engineering prowess. The SUV’s thoughtfully designed features are a testament to how modern vehicles can enhance everyday adventures, all while paying homage to timeless traditions.

Whether it’s exploring heritage sites like Jahaz Mahal or navigating the bustling lanes of Old Delhi, the Hyundai EXTER rises to every challenge with grace and performance. The architectural adventure, pairing the timeless beauty of historical locations with the cutting-edge innovation of Hyundai, reinforces how every journey can be as inspiring as the destination.

(DISCLAIMER: This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)