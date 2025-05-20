Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has echoed recent remarks made by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on protocol, stating that adherence to protocol is "fundamental" and must be respected across institutions.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Constitution We Adopted', edited by Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, the Vice President said, "This morning I was reminded of something which is very critical in the country, and that is not for oneself. What the present Chief Justice said–we must believe in protocol."

Referring to recent developments, Dhankhar said, "The Chief Justice of the country and protocol is placed very high. When he indicated this, it was not personal, it was for the position he holds, and I am sure this will be kept in mind by one and all."

Chief Justice of India Bushan Gavai made the original remarks on Sunday during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai's Dadar.

CJI Gavai said, "When the Chief Justice of any state visits for the first time, the CP and DG come and meet them. But when told that I came to Mumbai, they didn't come to meet me. I don't want to get into this small thing, but there is some protocol."

VP Dhankar said, "In a sense, I am also a sufferer. You have seen the photograph of the President and the Prime Minister, but not of the Vice President. Once I demit the office, I'll ensure that my successor has a photograph. But I am really beholden to the present Chief Justice for inviting attention to the people in bureaucracy, adherence to protocol is fundamental."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the absence of senior state officials at the felicitation event, calling it an insult to CJI Gavai and a Dalit holding a top constitutional post.

Speaking to ANI, Udit Raj said, "The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa organised a felicitation event for CJI Gavai, who is from Maharashtra. It was his first visit after becoming the Chief Justice of India, but the Chief Secretary and DGP were not present. This is a serious breach of protocol. Gavai always speaks about the Constitution, which has three pillars – the legislature, executive, and judiciary – and the judiciary is led by the Chief Justice. The absence of these top officials is an insult to a Dalit holding such a high post. BJP cannot support Dalits. Modi ji and the Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the country."

He added, "CJI Gavai may not have taken it seriously, but we do. This is an insult to the Constitution and to a Dalit. BJP is the B-team when it comes to Dalit issues. They cannot tolerate a Dalit in such a top position."

He demanded action against the officials, saying, "The DG Police and Chief Secretary should be removed from their posts for not attending the CJI's event."