I am descendant of Shabari, my good luck that Ram temple is going to be built in my lifetime: LJP chief Chirag Paswan

Just three days ahead of the historic 'bhoomi poojan' for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday (August 2) took to Twitter to express his feelings about the construction of the Ram temple.

Welcoming PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for 'bhoomi poojan', Paswan said that his party believes that with the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the thinking of Lord Rama will reach to the people and a society will be formed where there will no discrimination. He added that the vision of Ram Rajya should be such that where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, money and religion.

कई वर्षों के बाद भगवान राम के मंदिर का निर्माण अयोध्या में होने जा रहा है।मंदिर निर्माण ना सिर्फ़ मानव बल्कि समस्त जीव-जंतु पशु-पक्षी के लिए ख़ुशी और आत्मसंतुष्टि की बात है।भगवान राम को देश जाति मजहब में नहीं बांधा जा सकता है भगवान राम समस्त जीव-जंतु के लिए पथ प्रदर्शक है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) August 1, 2020

Describing himself as a descendant of Shabari, the disciple of Guru Matang, Paswan said that it is his fortune that the temple is going to be built in his lifetime. Paswan said that Shabari had several qualities but she did not have any ego at all and it is because of this that Lord Ram ate the fruits which were first bitten by her. It is to be noted that Lord Rama even compared Shabari with his mother Kaushalya.

The LJP chief said that after many years, the temple of Lord Rama is going to be built in Ayodhya and the construction of the temple is a matter of happiness for not only humans but also for animals and bird. He noted that Lord Rama cannot be tied in the boundaries of country, caste and religion.