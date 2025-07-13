Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas following heavy rains, leading to significant disturbances in the daily lives of residents. Meanwhile, a man has shared his plan to leave India after he faced the flooding in Gurugram.

Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. This has also led to long traffic jams, vehicle breakdowns, and issues in commuting in the areas. Major roads, underpasses, and residential colonies have been affected.

In a now-viral post on Reddit, the Gurugram man shared his experience of the flooding in the city and said that he witnessed at least five “imported cars” stranded, and added that he is frightened to take his car out due to the waterlogging.

“I don't understand how people in gurgaon accept the condition of roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw atleast 5 imported cars stranded in the water logging, while I crossed them in my car. This is crazy. I sense that rich people/industrialists can influence, put pressure and press pain points the govt.. yet there is no action taken by either of them. How are they accepting these personal losses,” he said in the post.

“While people like us, (lower, middle and upper middle class), we just accept the status quo. I am frightened to take my car out in this season, coz one damage is gonna cost me a hell lot of money,” the post added.

“I have decided to move out of India, coz I don't want to live my life like this. See people struggle and not get the basic amenities, welfare and service,” the Gurugram man concluded.

Netizens’ Reaction

“Honestly I really can't believe condition of this so called major Tech hub. I came here for my internship last month, which is going to be for an year now. I was impressed initially seeing the DLF Phases road, the big Cyberhub location and the glass buildings. But the internal situation is pathetic,” a Redditor commented below the post.

“I’m going to be brutally honest about this. If it rains like crazy it floods. I’ve lived in many cities impacted by monsoon, hurricanes and typhoons. The difference is that you get an advance warning to stay at home and no one expects you to show up for work. Every year I have had 2-3 days impacted by Typhoons and rating systems for category 1-10. Anything after 3 is a minor shut down for schools etc. 8 is a do not leave home at all. I have only seen 1 typhoon 10,” another social media user wrote.

Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent rainfall is expected across large parts of the country till July 17. The agency has also forecasted heavy to very heavy showers in several regions, including NCR.

In Delhi-NCR, rainfall is likely to continue throughout the week, with spells of strong sunlight causing humidity. However, as per IANS, no official weather alert has been issued yet for the Delhi-NCR, but the IMD has warned of persistent rain and thunderstorms.