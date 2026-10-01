/'I am loyal soldier of party': Vijay Inder Singla on speculations of being frontrunner for Punjab Congress chief post

Amid speculation over a change in the Punjab Congress leadership ahead of the forthcoming 2027 assembly polls, Former PWD Minister and MP Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said he was a "loyal soldier" of the party while asserting that all were working together under the leadership of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
When asked whether he could be the next Punjab Congress president, he maintained that there was no such issue to his knowledge. Singla added that he had always fulfilled the responsibilities assigned to him by the party and would continue to work in the same manner.
"I am a loyal soldier of the party, and at all times, as a worker of the party, whatever responsibility I have been given, I have always fulfilled my duties. And in the coming times as well, we will work together with everyone in the same manner," Singla, who is the chairperson of Congress Election Management and Coordination Committee, told reporters here.
"Today, our president is Amarinder Singh Raja Warring ji, and all of us are working together with him--all the people of the party, all the party workers. And till today, whenever I was assigned work in any other state, I went there and worked for the party. In Punjab as well, we are working for the party," he added.
Singla said he was currently working in his home district, Sangrur, which he described as a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and was working alongside Congress workers and leaders.
"As you know, my district is Sangrur. I sit right there, in what is called the stronghold or capital of the Aam Aadmi Party, and work for the people alongside our workers and Congress party leaders," he said.
"Therefore, there is neither any such issue right now, nor is anything like that to my knowledge. This matter is only being discussed in the media. I just want to tell you that I am a loyal soldier of the party. Whenever the party has assigned me any work--and even today I have plenty of party responsibilities--I always strive to fulfill it with honesty and hard work," Singla said.
His remarks come amid reports that the Congress high command has decided to replace Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Speculations are that Warring has offered his resignation, while Singla has emerged as one of the frontrunners being considered for the post.
This comes after Warring declined to comment on speculations about a possible change in the state party leadership, saying, "I don't want to comment on anything. I will let you know when the time is right."
Asked whether he would visit the Congress office in Delhi, he said, "Some matters are internal."
Earlier, Congress appointed Sachin Pilot as the party's general secretary incharge of Punjab, replacing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Congress has been grappling with internal differences in Punjab, with competing factions seeking greater prominence ahead of the next Assembly elections. Warring has previously faced criticism from sections of the party over its performance and leadership.
Earlier in August, Warring had defended himself against criticism over the Congress's electoral performance in Punjab and questioned attempts to hold his leadership responsible for the party's decline in the 2022 Assembly elections.
“The only mistake is that when the Congress Party had 80 seats, we came down from 80 to 18 seats. Is that my fault? Captain Amarinder Singh led the government twice. From 80 seats, we came down to 18 seats,” he had said.
Earlier, supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans demanding that he be projected as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2027 elections.
Warring had attempted to defuse the situation by inviting one of the supporters onto the stage and offering to connect him with Channi over the phone.
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