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'I am loyal soldier of party': Vijay Inder Singla on speculations of being frontrunner for Punjab Congress chief post

 His remarks come amid reports that the Congress high command has decided to replace Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
 

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
'I am loyal soldier of party': Vijay Inder Singla on speculations of being frontrunner for Punjab Congress chief post
Image Credit: Former MP and senior Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla. (IANS)

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