‘I Am Not Confident I Will Make It’: H-1B Worker On PIP Turns To Reddit As Clock Ticks Down

New Delhi: A worker in the United States under an H-1B visa has taken to Reddit, revealing growing fears about a looming job loss. Titled “PIP on H-1B – Possibly will lose my job after November 24th”, the post has led to conversations across the platform. Many users have shared concerns, advice and insights. The post now stands as a reflection of the uncertainty many skilled visa holders are facing in today’s job market.

Describing his current situation, the original poster (OP) is under a three-month performance improvement plan (PIP), with the final review date set for November 24th. The post explained the daily job search and the harsh realities of limited opportunities.

“Hello all, as the title suggested, I am currently on 3-month PIP process with the end date of November 24th. I am fairly certain that I will lose my job after November 24th and have been actively applying to new jobs every day! However, with multiple companies freezing H1Bs and the lousy job market right now, I am not confident that I can find a new job before then. My H1B is valid until Oct 10th, 2027,” the user wrote.

The Redditor also outlined important visa-related information. He detailed his remaining options and timelines. The post included a note about the 60-day grace period that begins after job termination.

“I know that I have 60 days after I lose my job to find a new job/preparing to leave the country. I also know that I can technically lengthen this process by apply for a B1/B2 visa and can legally stay and continue to look for job,” he explained.

In another part of the post, the worker shared about his visa history. He mentioned the length of time on H-1B status and the absence of an I-140 application.

“I am on my first H1B, I got mine approved in Oct last year and have been on it for 10 months. I don’t have an approved I-140 since my company does not really do those, they told me,” he wrote.

The post also included a series of questions. He asked about B1/B2 transitions, visa strategy and re-entry to the United States if he secures a new employment.

“Based on your knowledge, do you think B1/B2 is a feasible option? Has anyone gone through this process and succeed? If I leave the country on the 60th date after losing my job, can I come back into the country if I find an employer before my H1B expired? What will this process look like, I understand that since I am on H1B, as long as I come back before Oct 10th, 2027, I can re-capture my time spent outside of the country. Also, what would my new company need to do? Do they need to re-sponsor me?” he asked.

The post has now reached hundreds of users. Some offered suggestions. Some shared their own stories. Some just listened. The comment section became a place for solidarity and information and a place where a stranger tried to hold on to hope in an uncertain system.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a post made by a Reddit user. All views, statements and information belong to the original poster.