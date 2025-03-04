Advertisement
'I Am Not God...': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar After His 'Nut And Bolt' Remark

This comes after he slammed the film industry for the low turnout of the actors at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival and said that he knows “how to tighten the nuts and bolts”.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Tuesday that “I am not God” and will rectify his comments about the Kannada film industry if he has done anything wrong. This comes after he slammed the industry for the low turnout of the actors at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival and said that he knows “how to tighten the nuts and bolts”.

“We may not be right and polished… Let me rectify it. I am not God, so if I have done anything wrong, I will rectify it, but I am speaking in the best interest of the (film) industry. I am also from the industry… I have an interest in this industry,” Shivakumar told reporters as per ANI.

He continued, “We conducted the International Film Festival in Bengaluru, and next year, I am planning to organise IFFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) in Bengaluru.”

According to media reports, earlier at the event, Shivakumar delivered a message to the Kannada film industry of increased participation and said, “Going forward, I want the Film Chamber and Academy members to take this as either a warning or a request. This is not my program; it's your program. Bhima Jewellery, the sponsor, is sitting right there. Does only a handful of 20 people require this cinema?”

Karnataka Deputy CM then added his ‘nuts and bolts’ remark and said, “If the government does not grant permission for shooting, they cannot make a film. They cannot proceed with shooting. I also know exactly where to tighten the nuts and bolts, please understand that.”

Following Shivakumar’s remark, BJP Leader CN Ashwath Narayan launched an attack on the ruling party of Karnataka, alleging that it is asking the actors to be part of the Congress campaign. 

“As a responsible government, such a threatening statement by people in power is not right… The Congress govt in Karnataka threatening, 'We know how to tighten your bolts and nuts.' What do you mean by that? This kind of threat is not fair and advisable… We condemn the statement by Dy CM… Ill-treating actors and Kannada film industry, asking them to be part of Congress campaign and their agenda. What kind of mindset Congress have?” Narayan told ANI. 

(with ANI inputs) 

