I am perfectly fine and not in self isolation, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday (July 12) said that he is fine and has not self isolated himself. Terming the news reports appearing in media regarding his health as ‘baseless’, Governor Koshyari said that he has undergone relevant tests and is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

“I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of COVID – 19 either. However, considering the COVID-19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty,” Governor Koshyari said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at least 16 personnel at Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari's official residence, tested positive for coronavirus after they went for screening by themselves for the infection. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources informed.

Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said, adding that the BMC will get them tested again.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from coronavirus pandemic and the state registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases of infection on Saturday (July 11), taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases. The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district to curb the spread of deadly viral disease.