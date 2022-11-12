'I am sorry, I regret..,' TMC's Akhil Giri after remarks on Prez Draupadi Murmu, party disowns his comments

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader(TMC) and West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on Saturday apologized for his remarks against the President of India Droupadi Murmu. The TMC leader faced strong criticism from the opposition as well as from his own party after he made questionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu's appearance. While speaking at a rally, Giri said that BJP MP Suevendhu Adhikari had said that he is not good-looking. Further, he mockingly said that "how beautiful Suevendhu Adhikari is". Later, he went on to say that he respects the President and asked, "But how does our President look?" Meanwhile, TMC on Saturday disowned Giri's comment and said there is no question of supporting such a comment. TMC MP Santanu Sen also accused BJP of playing dirty politics to gain power in West Bengal.

TMC Leader Akhil Giri's Apology

In his apology on Saturday, Giri said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said, and still respects the Constitution and the post of the President of India. "I said, President. Didn`t take anyone`s name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then I am sorry and regret what I said," the TMC leader said in a statement.

Giri said that he does not regret BJP`s reaction to his remarks. "I don`t regret how BJP will react to this. I am not concerned about BJP. My reaction was for Suvendu Adhikari," he claimed."I am also part of the Constitution. I have taken an oath and become a minister. He (Suvendu Adhikari) insulted me and said that I look like a crow. He called me a half-pant minister. This is also an insult to me. Calling me half-pant minister is insulting the whole minister panel," he said.

TMC disowns Akhil Giri's remarks

"TMC disowns his comment against the President of India. TMC possesses a high vigour for the Constitution of India and the President. Mamata Banerjee, is a symbol of women`s empowerment, so there is no question of supporting such a comment," TMC MP Sen said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the minister has already realized his blunder and apologized on social media. Commenting further on the controversy and attack launched by the BJP on TMC after Akhil Giri`s remarks, the party`s MP Santanu Sen said that the BJP is suffering and it will fall like a house of cards. "They (BJP) don`t have any public support in West Bengal politics. They`re like vultures and can survive only on this type of dirty politics," said Sen. "They (BJP) are suffering, and they are about to fall like a house of cards," he added.

