Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis doesn't need an introduction regarding India's political stage. He is one of the few CMs of Maharashtra who served for a full five-year term. Fadnavis has often commanded high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, in an exclusive interview with Zee News during the Real Heroes Award 2024 held in Mumbai, Fadnavis shared his thoughts on various issues including on the speculations that he is among the contenders to succeed PM Modi.

When asked about his name among the leaders like Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma as heirs of Prime Minister Modi, Fadnavis said he is but of Modi's ideology.

"I am not on any list of heirs. However, the ideology for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi works, I am the heir of that ideology, will remain so, and I will continue to work for that ideology," said Fadnavis.

When asked about whether he would like to take up the Central government role if offered, Fadnavis said, "Just now I have become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Let me remain here for five years. Why do you want to send me (to Delhi)."

Speaking about the 'Batenge to Katenge' and 'Ek hai to safe hai' slogans, Fadnavis said that the meaning of the slogans depends on how people perceive them. He said that the call is for the people to remain united.

He said that the Ladli Behan Yojana helped the Mahayuti secure a tsunami. CM Fadnavis also recalled the time when he was mocked after Shiv Sena tied up with Congress. Fadnavis said that people spoke with their decisive mandate.