'I Am Very Disappointed In President Putin': Trump Comments On Ending Russia-Ukraine War

In a recent development, US President Donald Trump linked global oil drilling to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, claiming that increased production could help bring down prices and eventually halt the war. He also expressed criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders Dinner in Mount Vernon, Trump said, "... That (oil drilling) will automatically stop the war with Russia and Ukraine; you get the prices down a little bit more, that's got to stop it. I am very disappointed in President Putin. Anywhere between 5000-7000 people are dying every week..."

Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "let me down" for failing to end the war in Ukraine during his state visit to the UK.

"He has let me down. I mean, he's killing many people and he's losing more people than he's, you know, than he's killing. I mean, frankly, Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers," Trump said at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Expanding on his position, Trump confessed that even though he thought that the Russia-Ukraine war would be the "easiest" one to solve, it was not the case.

Further, he insisted that the war in Ukraine would not have begun if he had remained in the White House. "This was a thing that would have never happened had I been president. If I were president, it would have never happened. And it didn't happen for four years," Trump asserted. "Most people agree it didn't happen, nor was it close to happening."

Trump also referred to his past diplomatic outreach, noting that despite a summit between him and Putin at Alaska, during which he urged the Russian president to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, a peace deal did not materialise.

The Russia-Ukraine war is an ongoing conflict that started in 2014 and escalated into a full-scale war in February 2022. The conflict began with Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, followed by support for separatist movements in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

