'I Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Banerjee After Salt Lake Stadium Chaos

After the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sorrow over the mismanagement witnessed at the Stadium. She also apologises to Lionel Messi and other sports lovers for the unfortunate incident.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” she said in a post on X, adding, “I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.”

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



CM Banerjee was also on her way to attend the event at Salk Lake Stadium. “I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi,” she said.

The Chief Minister further added that she is constituting an enquiry committee following the mishap at the stadium.

“I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, angry fans accused the Ministers and politicians of hogging Messi's time and failing to deliver on promises.

"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything," said one fan.