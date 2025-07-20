‘I Believe In AAIB’: Aviation Minister Criticises Western Media For Coverage Of Air India Crash Investigation

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday asserted that the government will wait for the final report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) before drawing any conclusions and urged western media, particularly those with vested interests, to refrain from speculative coverage.

After launching IndiGo's flight operations from Hindon Airport the minister said, "I believe in AAIB... They have done a wonderful job in decoding the black box in India itself... Making any comments until the final report comes out is not a good exercise... There is no point in jumping to conclusions at this point."

"AAIB has made an appeal to all, especially Western media houses, which may have a vested interest in the kind of articles they are trying to publish," he added.